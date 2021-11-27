Jimmie Lee Farrell, age 79, of Bayfield, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by family on November 21, 2021 at home. Jimmie was born October 2, 1942 in Emerson, Nebraska to Michael M. and Viola R. (Zastrow) Farrell.
Jimmie grew up in Dakota City, Nebraska, after high school he joined the U.S. Army where he served for 3 years. His career brought him to Bayfield when he worked on a radio frequency tower for Southern Bell Telephone co. While working in Ashland, he met and married Patricia Pechaver. From their 56-year union three children were born; Theresa, James, and Jessie. During his career he also worked for Orville Powers and Carrier Construction doing carpentry, logging for Northern Clearing and Floyd Hipsher. He retired from Rittenhouse Inn where he did carpentry and maintenance.
Jimmie enjoyed woodworking, refinishing furniture, collecting coins and Beanie Babies, and watching the Green Bay Packers. He had many great memories hunting in Herbster at the Chateau La Rab, ice fishing on Lake Superior, and bass fishing on every inland lake he could find. Jim also served his community as a Bayfield Volunteer Fireman.
He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Viola; sisters: Linda Lensink and Sandra Frendrickson.
Survived by his loving wife Patricia; children: Theresa (Farrell) Rabideaux and husband John, James Farrell, Jessie (Farrell) Defoe and husband Jim; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings: Robert Farrell, Donna Rose Berggren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, Dec. 3rd, 2021 at the Bratley Funeral Home Chapel in Washburn. Visitation 1 hour prior to service 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home, officiating Deacon Roger Cadotte. Military Honors will be presented by the Apostle Islands Honor Guard. A luncheon will be held after the military honors at the Bratley Funeral Home.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.