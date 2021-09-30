Jerome J. Servinsky, 85, of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Sept 27, 2021 at his home. Jerry was born June 8, 1936 in Ashland the son of George and Agnes (Lunda) Servinsky.

A Memorial Service for Jerry will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct 16, 2021 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continue until the hour of service.

