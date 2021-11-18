Jerry Charles Jack, age 73, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly of a stroke November 3rd, 2021 at St Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born August 11, 1948 in Ashland, Wisconsin. Son of Charles and Helen (Pope) Jack.
Jerry graduated from Ondossagon High School in 1966. He worked for Louisiana Pacific in Ashland until it's closing, Ashland Health and Rehab Center, and later Memorial Medical Center until his retirement.
Working on his farm was one of his great joys but he was best known for his kindness and generosity. Always willing to help, he could most often be found caring for the needs of those he loved.
He is survived by his sister Judy (Ray) Oreskovich, half-sister Bonnie Richmond, and half-brother Glenn Butterfield. Nieces Jolene Schmitt, Heather (Jason) Thompson, Wendy (Brian) Morland, nephews Scott (Penny) Butterfield and Orrion (Sarah) Oreskovich, cherished friend Bonnie Bozenik, and numerous other cousins, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Raymond.
