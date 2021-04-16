Jerome W. “Jerry” Renzelmann of Clam Lake, WI passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minnesota on April 8, 2021, at the age of 83. Jerry was born to Joseph & Luella (Raih) Renzelmann on April 18, 1937, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Jerry relocated to Clam Lake with his family in 1942 and called Clam Lake his home until his recent passing. Jerry attended Most Precious Blood Catholic Grade School and graduated from Glidden High School in 1955. After graduation, Jerry enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country proudly from 1955 to 1959. Jerry worked in Minneapolis and Chicago for Motorola before moving back to Clam Lake where he purchased the Mobil Service Station. He married Patricia A. Hart on January 8, 1972. He retired from the service station in 1999 and worked at Birdseye Veneer in Butternut until his retirement in 2002.
Jerry was a sportsman and enjoyed much of what northern Wisconsin had to offer. As a young man, he played baseball for the Glidden team. He loved watching all sports, was an enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and an avid reader. He enjoyed watching the wildlife from his home overlooking Upper Clam Lake especially the Clam Lake Elk Herd. Jerry was a self-taught carpenter and an extremely talented mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and meeting with friends to play cards or go to the casino.
Jerry enjoyed traveling with Patti and friends taking numerous trips and being a snowbird spending the winter months in Florida. He enjoyed Canadian fishing adventures with his friends and traveling to Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Alaska, and Hawaii.
He was a member of St. George’s Catholic Church in Clam Lake and Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Glidden. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, a former member of the Clam Lake Volunteer Fire Department, the Clam Lake Community Club, and the Elk Country ATV Club. Jerry was most recently honored to become a member of the Prosser/Curtis Kubley American Legion Post #0247.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia A. (Hart) Renzelmann of Clam Lake, WI; sister-in-law Pat Renzelmann of Wausau, WI; nephew Chris (Heather) Renzelmann of Merrill, WI; sister-in-law Barbara (Lenny) Kempf of Glidden, WI; brother-in-law Stephen (Laurie) Hart of Park Falls, WI; brother-in-law Dick Snaza of Roslyn, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many great friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Luella Renzelmann, his brother Joseph Renzelmann, father and mother-in-law Francis & Florence Hart, sister-in-law Kathleen Hart-Snaza, and brother-in-law Mark Hart.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date with burial in the Clam Lake Cemetery.
