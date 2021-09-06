Born November 8th, 1974 to Cathrine Leindecker-Gordon and William “Bill” Croteau in Ashland WI. Jerome Passed away due to long term health issues.
He was an over the road truck driver- he had a love for driving his “big rig” for more than 5 years. He He loved his children, family, and friends whole heartedly. He was always trying to make someone laugh, especially if you Jerome E. Greene-Croteau “Jer Bear” were having a rough time.
He is survived by his 5 children, Katelynn & Kassandra of Washburn, WI, Kristen & Owen of Arkansaw, WI, and William of Cadott, WI; father, William “bill” Croteau; mom, Dee Croteau; brothers; Curtis, Scott, Larry, Erik and Ron; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; grandmother, Llewelyn Croteau and Aunt Susan Croteau.
A memorial service for Jerome will be held at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m at the funeral home and will continue until the hour of service.
Interment will take place in the Red Cliff Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland.
