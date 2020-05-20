Jennifer Ann LaGrew, age 42, of Duluth, started her journey to the spirit world, Monday, May 18, 2020 in Duluth, MN. She was born March 29, 1978 in Ashland, the daughter of James LaGrew and Beatrice Brown.
Jennifer attended schools in Ashland and later graduated from LCO High School in Hayward in 1996. She continued her schooling at LCO community College where she was pursuing a liberal arts degree.
Jennifer moved to Duluth where she worked various jobs and most recently worked for Jefferson Bus Company. She married Jon St. Clair on October 11, 2012 in Odanah and the couple raised their family in Duluth.
Jennifer was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed beading, playing Sudoku and going to work. She was a proud member of the Ho-Chunk Tribe and an advocator and helper to community members throughout the years. She will be remembered for her hard work ethic, sense of humor and infectious laugh.
She is survived by her children, Zoey (Trent Schwalbach) LaGrew, Ash St. Clair, Sidney LaGrew and Caleb North; grandson, Kendrick Schwalbach; mother, Beatrice Brown; father, James (Marianne) LaGrew; husband, Jon St. Clair; sisters, Lisa (Danny Powless Jr.) LaGrew, Sarah (Vince) Princepato and Amanda Thomas; god-mother, Phyliss Tutor; good friend, Joe “Taunto” Stone; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Bad River Community Center in Odanah with Bobby Williams officiating.
Visitation will begin after 5:00 pm, Thursday, May 21st and continue until the hour of service on Friday. A traditional feast will follow the services on Friday.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.