Jean V. Johnson, age 89 of Ashland, WI lived her life with dignity and faith. It was with dignity and faith that she entered the gates of heaven on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center Hospital in Ashland. She was born on December 16, 1931 in Morse, WI the daughter of Christian and Rose (Soleder) Kempf.
She married the love of her life William “Bill” M. Johnson on January 21, 1950 in Glidden, WI. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling with her husband and above all else her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren and her selfless character meant that they always came first. Jean spent her life in the continual pursuit of peace for herself and others and may her final resting place bring her the peace she sought.
She is survived by her sons, William Jr. (Brenda) Johnson of Ashland and their children Vicky, Bill and David; Michael (Janice) Johnson of Ashland and their children Jennifer and Erin; daughter, Tina (Robert) Grahek of Green Bay and their children Scott, Mike and Laura; daughter-in-law, Carole Johnson and her children CJ and Matthew; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loved ones who were waiting for her in heaven with open arms; parents, husband, Bill Sr. on December 21, 2001, son, Chris.
A private graveside service for Jean will be held in the St. Agnes Cemetery at a later date.
If tomorrow starts without me, and I’m not there to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me; I wish so much you wouldn’t cry, the way you did today, while thinking of the many things, we didn’t get to say. I know how much you love me, as much as I love you, and each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too; But when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand, and said my place was ready, in heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. So, when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right here, in your heart.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI. Online condolences for Jean’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
