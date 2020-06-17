Interment for our mother, Jean Swanson, will be at the Moe Cemetery, in Mason, on June 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM. During these unusual and difficult times, with many people practicing social distancing, we will understand if some prefer not to attend in person. If you cannot join us, please think of your favorite memory of Jean this day. We thank you, David and Theresa.
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Services.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
