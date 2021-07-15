Jean Isabelle (Rappatta) Smart, age 98, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 27, 1922, in Ashland, the daughter of Theodore and Erna (Fredrich) Rappatta.
The family of Jean I Smart would like to invite you to a celebration of her life from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Grace Bible Fellowship Church, on Highway 13, outside of Washburn. The memorial service will start at 1:00 PM and visitation and refreshments will follow.
Arrangements are by the Bratley Family Funeral Homes, Frost Home for Funerals. To view the full obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolence visit www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
