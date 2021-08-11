Janet Marie Denk 79, of Mendota passed away August 7, 2021 at home after a brief illness, with her family by her side.
Visitation will be Friday, August 13, 2021 from 5-7pm with a 4:30 rosary, in Wasmer Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30am in Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Rev. Peter Pilon will officiate. Wasmer Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family.
Janet was born April 9, 1942 in Ashland, Wisconsin to Arthur and Bernice (Kurensky) Gilbertson. She graduated Ashland High School in 1960. On February 28, 1965 she married Richard "Slim" Denk at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Ashland.
For over 20 years Janet worked in the National Bank Data Processing Department, advancing to an officer position. Janet retired to help care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. During "retirement" she was a Crossing Guard for the City of Mendota, enjoying the chance to be around and enjoy all the kids. Janet's talents were many. She volunteered many hours at the Mendota Moose Lodge organizing Holiday Brunches, and helped in the planning and executing of kids holiday party events. She knitted many baby blankets, and was an avid collector of crafts. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, family was EVERYTHING to her.
Janet will be missed by: husband Richard "Slim" of Mendota; son: Richard P. (Amanda) Denk of Mendota; daughter: Pamela M. Spayer of Mendota; 2 granddaughters: Ashley (Derek) Richey of Mendota and Elesea Denk of Mendota; 3 grandsons: Blaize Denk of Duluth, MN., Specialist David Spayer, U.S. Army Ft. Riley, KS. and Matthew Spayer of Mendota; 2 great grandchildren: Gage and Savy Richey of Mendota; 2 brothers: Kenneth Gilbertson of Siren, WI. and Dennis (Linda) Gilbertson of Ashland, WI.; 2 sisters: Sandra (Donald) Petrin of West Bend, WI. and Ardie Kurowski of Grantsburg, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by: her parents, and 2 sisters: Shirley LaGuire and Betty Hackbarth.
Pallbearers will be: Blaize Denk, Ashley Richey, David Spayer, Matthew Spayer, Derek Richey, and Mike Petrin. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Holy Cross School. Condolences may be left at wasmerfuneralhome.com.
