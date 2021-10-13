James “Jim” Sukala age 72 of Bensenville, IL and Barksdale, WI. Born January 6, 1949 and passed away on October 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Jozef); Loving father of Mitchell (Kari) and Mark (Courtney); Fond brother of Jerry (Richard Susienka); and brother-in-law of Paul (Sandra), Laura, and Gordon. Dear uncle of Victoria, Nathan (Adriana), and Elisabeth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Adele Sukala. Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 13, for a Memorial Visitation 10:00 am until the celebration of the Mass, 11:00 am at Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 1352 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge. A Memorial Service in Wisconsin will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.