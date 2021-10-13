James “Jim” Sukala age 72 of Bensenville, IL and Barksdale, WI. Born January 6, 1949 and passed away on October 3, 2021. Beloved husband of Anita (nee Jozef); Loving father of Mitchell (Kari) and Mark (Courtney); Fond brother of Jerry (Richard Susienka); and brother-in-law of Paul (Sandra), Laura, and Gordon. Dear uncle of Victoria, Nathan (Adriana), and Elisabeth. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Adele Sukala. Family and friends will gather Saturday, November 13, for a Memorial Visitation 10:00 am until the celebration of the Mass, 11:00 am at Mary, Seat of Wisdom, 1352 S Cumberland Ave, Park Ridge. A Memorial Service in Wisconsin will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com

