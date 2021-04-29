James Peter Then, age 70 of Washburn, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. He was born on July 28, 1950 in Ashland, the son of Tyler and Julia (Stadler) Then.
Jim graduated from Washburn High and went on to study at the Milwaukee school of engineering. Upon graduation he worked alongside his brother Jerry, he loved the years spent logging with him. He was blessed to be able to watch his nieces and nephews grow up and he took immense delight in being around his great nieces and nephews. He was known as “the one who teases me” and was always counted on to make them all giggle.
Jim was everyone’s favorite and was one who could teach a master class in delivering one liners. His love language was tickles and teasing. He was happiest when he was with family, friends or doing anything outdoors, loved to work and weed the garden, whether it was his or anyone else’s, sitting around bonfires counting satellites, sharing stories and memories. There was always time to help anyone who was in need. His smile, wit and support will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by a sister, Joanne Then, 2 brothers, Jon (Mary) and Joseph Then, a sister-in-law, Kay Then, all of Washburn WI, nieces and nephews, Jon (Heidi) Then, James Then, Jennifer (Mike) Then-Fernandez, Gary (Grace) Zifko, Rachel (Kurt) Roberts, Nicole (Mike) Then-Eskola, great nieces and nephews, Ella, Will, Collin, Camilla, Leo, Mike (Kristen) Tori, Jarrett, Julia, Mallory, McKenna, Kroy, Jovie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tyler and Julia Then and 2 brothers, Jean and Jerome Then.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn with Fr. Joesph Kumar Mayakuntla officiating.
The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, WI is handling the arrangements.
