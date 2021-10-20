Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. * WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Chequamegon Bay- Bayfield to Oak Point WI. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * Additional Information...Waves will vary widely across this nearh shore zone of Lake Superior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&