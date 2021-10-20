James “Jim” C. Bertheaume of Ashland, WI passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2020 at home at the age of 59 years.
Jim was born on September 27, 1960 in Ashland, the son of Betty (Zipperer) Bertheaume and Arthur “Art” Bertheaume.
Jim was a man of extraordinary gifts and talents. He always was a bright student, inquisitive and curious about the world. His passion for learning and doing was incomparable. But what really set Jim apart was his ability to relate to people in all walks of life.
Jim graduated from Ashland High School and was best known for many things, including his love of his family and friends, his quick wit and sense of humor, and the easy ability to make people smile.
He cared for his favorite football teams, the Badgers and Packers, going to music concerts and listening to music from many genres, riding his Harley with his friends along the county roads of northern Wisconsin to road trips to the National Parks out west. He valued the gifts of nature, as evidenced by his beautiful photographs and his writings.
Jim was an honorably discharged Navy veteran, having been a Gunners Mate from 1981 until 1986. Following his discharge, he returned to southern Wisconsin to civilian life.
Jim is survived by his brothers, Jack (Dawn) of Ashland, Arthur (Donna) of Rotonda West, FL.; and three sisters, Mary (Tom) Duckert of Germantown, TN., Kathy (Tim) Jensen of Millersville, MD., Patti (Brent) Stokesbary of St. Louis Park, MN. Jim was a proud uncle of 19 nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Betty (Zipperer) Bertheaume and Arthur “Art” Bertheaume, and his brothers Thomas, Timothy and Gerald.
We are sure Jim is driving around Heaven on a Harley waving at everyone with a smile an on his face. We thank God for bringing Jim into our lives. The world is a better place for Jim having walked a measure of this life journey with us.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Frost Home for Funerals in Ashland with his brother Jack officiating. A celebration of life in honor of Jim’s life will follow at the Stagecoach Bar and Grill in Ashland.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Frost Home for Funerals on Saturday.
Military Funeral Honors will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Veterans Way, Spooner, WI.
If desired, memorials can be made to the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation at www.wwiaf.org in memory of Jim’s Grandpa, Louis Zipperer.
