James David Bard, age 73, of Ashland, passed away, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. He was born March 7, 1947 in Ashland, the son of James and Louise (Morrin) Bard.
Jim was raised in Bayfield and was a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Jim graduated in 1965 from Bayfield High School. He moved to Green Bay where he worked for the city of Green Bay as a construction foreman. Jim’s gift of gab and likeable personality later led to a sales position. He relocated to California where he continued working as a salesman for A1 tool company in Fullerton. Jim and his cousin Kenneth talked about all the fun times they had while working together as parking lot attendants for the Los Angeles Angels. Jim moved back to the area in 2010 and worked for Legendary Waters in Red Cliff and more recently for the Bad River Casino.
Jim enjoyed playing pool and watching sports on tv. In his younger years he enjoyed skiing and was a ski instructor. Jim had a great sense of humor and loved socializing with his family and many friends.
He is survived by his sister, Laura (Joseph) Corbine and their children, Austin, Joe (Anna), Cameron and Kariann; special cousins, Kenneth (Darlene) Vander Venter, Gerald Vander Venter, Butch Vander Venter, Linda Melville and Janice Gordon; and numerous other cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Iris Pratt, Marge Coon, Gwen Roberts and Ronald “Hans” Bard.
A private family service will be held in the Calvary Cemetery in Bayfield.
This life of the party, friend to all, source of many stories, and kind, caring man will not be forgotten.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
