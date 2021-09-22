Jacqueline “Jackie” Gunderson, age 74, of Grand View, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, in Ashland. She was born July 30, 1947, in Wakefield, MI, the daughter of Jack and Marge Burt.
In 1965, she graduated from Bessemer High School and then received a degree in physical education from the University of La Crosse. On June 21, 1974, she married Hjalmer Gunderson. Jackie worked at the Drummond School District for 34 years, retiring in 2003. In her 34 years she served as a teacher, coach, athletic director and mentor. In 1971 she introduced the first sponsored WIAA women’s track and field for Drummond. During her coaching career she participated in a number of state tournaments in women’s volleyball.
She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, in Cable.
Jackie enjoyed the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers sports teams. She liked watching her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, playing smear, and splitting wood. Her giving and selfless nature was shared with all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Hjalmer; three children, Brandon (Amanda) Gunderson, Brett (Kim) Gunderson, and Brady Gunderson; four grandchildren, Bradley, Jacob, Tyler, and Ashlynn; and two great-granddaughters, Wynter and Gracelynn; a brother, John (Cathy) Burt; a sister, Cheryl (Curt) Olsen; a sister-in-law, Donna Fibert-Fredericks; two brothers-in-law, Larry Timm and Dan Gunderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Beau Nemec; a sister, Mary Kay Timm; and brother-in-law Richard Fredericks.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, in Cable. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial/scholarship fund will be set up in Jackie’s name.
The Roberts Funeral Home and Ashland Crematory Service, in Ashland is assisting the family. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave an online condolences, visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
