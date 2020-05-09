Jackson (Jack) Oliver Bradley, Jr. (85 years old). Date of birth May 5, 1934, in Norfolk, Virginia. Date of death April 26, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, Wisconsin. Jack previously owned and operated Emma's Bar in Mason, Wisconsin for several years which had fabulous Wing Dings and Fish Frys that he cooked himself. He was a United States of America Army veteran. He was a constable in Pennsylvania. In his youth, he was a Boy Scout and enjoyed fishing in the ocean. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harriett Owins Bradley and Jackson Oliver Bradley, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Lorrayne E. Bradley, and children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-children, and step-grandchildren.
