It is with profound sadness that the family of Jack Pufall announce his peaceful passing at his home, “The Ranch”, on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the age of 89 years, or, as Jack would say, “I had a good run!”
Jack was diagnosed in mid-June with cancer, and, as with everything in his life, Jack faced this challenge with faith, courage, a wonderful sense of humor and never a complaint. All of us who loved him learned from him and we were truly blessed to have been on this journey together.
Jack was born in Ashland on March 31,1932. He was the son of Frank and Laura (Larvey) Pufall.
Jack attended De Padua School, the same school where he met his soon to be future wife Mary Colleen (MC). He graduated from Ashland High School in 1950.
Jack and MC were united in marriage on February 26, 1955 at Saint Agnes Church in Ashland. Jack served four years in the Navy aboard the USS Tolovana during the Korean War. After he finished his sea duty he returned to Ashland where he worked a variety of jobs. He was a switchman for the Soo Line Railroad, a bodyman at Eagan Chevrolet, and he finished out his career as a turbine operator at Lake Superior District Power Company.
Together, Jack and MC had seven children. Dean, twins Donna and Diane, Kathy, Nancy, Dan and Kevin.
In addition to working and raising their children Jack had many interests. He enjoyed visiting with his children and grandchildren all over the United States and when they were abroad, but for Jack, there was no place like home. He loved his home in Ashland that everyone affectionately referred to as, “The Ranch “, it was his pride and joy! In the summer, he really loved mowing his lawn, and when he wasn’t doing that, he could be found sitting on his front porch, watching the grass grow, waiting to cut it again.
Of course, Jack loved every season because he also loved nature. When he wasn’t watching it from his sunroom, he was outside interacting with it. Jack could not only get a chickadee to eat right out of his hand, but the deer knew his whistle and the sound of his feeding pan tapping and they would often stop by for a snack.
Another passion of Jacks’ was classic cars and car shows where he especially enjoyed showing off his 1965 red Ford Mustang Fastback. The trophies he won are still proudly on display. Jack also appreciated going out to eat at many local restaurants, especially with his friends Joyce and Don Reynolds.
Jack also enjoyed watching sports on TV. It didn't matter whether it was amateur or professional, football or basketball, Little League baseball or girls’ softball. He never cared who won or lost, he always just enjoyed a good game.
He is survived by his sons, Dean (Nancy), and Dan (Michele), both of Ashland and Kevin (Michelle) Clarksville, TN, and daughters, Donna Pufall, Chandler, AZ, Diane Szatkowski (Roger Hinkley) River Falls, WI, Kathy (Michael) Wolff, Weatherford, OK and Nancy Sundberg, Hayward, WI. Ten grandchildren, Hannah, Sam, and Hayley, Kate and Jon, Audrey, Tony and Josh, Jacob and Madeline and eight great grandchildren, twins, Aero and Ozzie, Aidan, Tristan, Arianna, and Greyson, Ella and Ava, the ninth, a baby girl Millie is due in November!
He is also survived by one brother Dick Pufall. And brothers-in-law Bill Pingel (Carol), and Mickey Pingel (Judy) and sister-in-law Vicky Pingel. And sister-in-law Carol Pufall.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Laura. His brothers James and Robert, sisters Marjorie Rakovetz and Sally Pufall. His wife, Mary Colleen (MC) who passed away on December 1, 2020. Brothers-in-law James Pingel and Dick Pingel and sister-in-law Dorothy Pufall.
Jack was never much for saying “good-by”, his farewell sign-off was always a cheerful “toodle-loo” so, as extremely difficult as this is... with much, much love, we say, “Toodle-loo, Jack, Toodle-loo.”
A small private service will be held with the immediate family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland. To leave a condolence for the Pufall family, please visit mountainfuneralhomes.com and share a memory under Jack’s obituary page.
