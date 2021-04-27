Isabelle “Izzy” Moe, age 102, entered eternal life to join her beloved husband, Harold “Dub” Moe on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. As a lifelong resident of Washburn, WI, she was born March 16, 1919 to Joseph and Mary (Kinnick) Vizanko.
Isabelle graduated from Walker High School in 1936 and attended Gordon’s Business College in Ashland, WI. During WWII she traveled with her sister Bernadette to Washington D.C. to work for the Department of the Navy.
Isabelle and Harold Moe married December 20, 1947 in Washburn. While Harold attended college in Denver, CO, she worked at the Catholic Register Newspaper. After returning to Washburn, Isabelle worked at the US Forest Service / Timber Department as a contract writer for the next 30 years – walking to work on most days
Isabelle was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn. She was kind, smart, and witty with a compassion for animals, especially her cat “Baby”. She enjoyed watching Western movies on television and visiting with her many friends. She found joy in her many creative projects, whether clearing trails with Dub or painting ceramics, beading rosaries, quilting, or needlework.
Isabelle was so adored by the city of Washburn, that March 16, 2019 was declared “Isabelle Moe Day” by the mayor.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; her sisters, Janet and Bernadette; and her brothers, Richard and Donald.
She is survived by her sister Arlene Dianish, Oceanside, CA, 16 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn, WI, with Father Joseph Kumar Mayakuntla officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn.
Memorial donations in Isabelle’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
