Isabelle “Izzy” Moe, 102, a life long resident of Washburn, WI, she was born on March 16, 1919 to Joseph and Mary (Kinnick) Vizanko. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Washburn. The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the full obituary please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
