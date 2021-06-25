Keith Damon, 50, of Ashland Wisconsin, passed away during a motorcycle accident on June 17th, 2021.
He was born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, August 30th, 1970 to Thomas Arthur Damon and Jean Louise Featerstone.
Keith was a man of adventure from his younger years to the man we all knew him to be today. He enjoyed many things ranging from fishing, snowmobiling, and most importantly he loved riding motorcycles.
Keith also shared a love for the wide open road and shared it with his many friends often sharing long journeys and good memories as well as making a career out of exploring the blacktop while he was trucking.
Keith as well extended his help wherever he could as much as he could. Being a man of faith he shared this with many of his friends and family.
He is survived by his sons Darren Damon and Brock Damon, his granddaughter Zhara Michelle Smith, his parents Jean Sabean and Lawerance Sabean, his siblings Lori Damon and Brent Damon.
He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Damon, his grandparents Jean Damon, Walter Damon, and George Featherstone.
Memorial service will be held at The Oaks church 14695 County Hwy N Drummond, WI 54832 on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon.
Service will be preceded with a potluck at 11:30 am.
After the service, those with motorcycles are invited to participate in a Memorial ride in his honor.
