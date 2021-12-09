With great sadness, we announce the loss of Hilda Lee Broten on December 2nd, 2021. Hilda passed peacefully from natural causes in the presence of her family at Cottesmore of Life Care Nursing Home in Gig Harbor Washington.
Hilda will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife to her husband of 64 years Paul Broten, a caring mother to her three children Paul, Linda and David Broten, and tender grandmother to her many grandchildren.
On April 2nd 1935, Hilda was born in Dyess Arkansas. At an early age her parents and Hilda moved to Natches Mississippi. Hilda grew up in Natches, graduated from Natches High School and earned a degree in Journalism from the Mississippi State College for Women. Hilda was teaching at Biloxi Middle School in Biloxi, Mississippi when she married Paul on October 19th, 1957 who at the time was a Lieutenant in the Air Force. Over the next 22 years, Hilda traveled to many places with her Air Force husband including all the states that began with the letter “A”.
In 1976, Hilda and her family moved to Gig Harbor Washington where she taught school at Kopachuck Middle School for over 30 years. Hilda loved adventure and enjoyed traveling to Europe to visit such places as the Vatican, Stonehenge and other places of wonder.
Hilda is proceeded in death by her parents Bernard and Thelma Gean, her brother Sonny Gean and sisters Charlotte McCreary and Mildred Kristolich.
Hilda will be laid to rest in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent Washington. Additional details are available on Haven of Rest Funeral Home website at www.havenrest.com
