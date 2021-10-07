Herbert W. Henry Jr., age 81, of Ashland, passed away with loving family by his side, Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his home. He was born March 2, 1940 in Hutton Valley, Missouri, the son of Herbert and Helen (Woolford) Henry.
Henry was raised and attended schools in Denver, CO. He served in the Army National Guard of Colorado for six years. He married Mary Schnepp LaGrew on May 24, 1993 in Clark Co. Nevada.
Henry worked for Rocky Mountain Steel Company until his retirement in 2005. After that, Herbert and Mary moved to Ashland where they enjoyed looking after their grandchildren. Henry enjoyed going to the races, playing bingo, watching old western shows and listening to country music. He also liked dancing and taking care of his dog and cats.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Debbie Schnepp, Laura (Richard) Yankee and Frank (Melissa) Schnepp; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim and Eddie; good friend, Thor “Woody” Erickson; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Joe and Raymond.
A United Chequamegon Veterans service will begin at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland with a celebration of life following the military service. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
