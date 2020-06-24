Helen Anne Korpela, age 79, of Washburn, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at the Ashland Health Services in Ashland, WI. Helen was born on March 1, 1941 in Washburn, WI, the daughter of Ernest and Veronica (Smolen) Bergman.
Helen graduated in 1959 from Washburn High School, she met Otto in the early 70’s and they united in marriage on August 12, 1972. Their wedding was the last one to be held in the St. Louis Catholic Church prior to the church being remodeled. To this union two sons were born, Paul and Kevin.
She worked at the clinic pharmacy in Washburn and was a custodian for the Washburn School District. Helen enjoyed card games such as smear and domino’s, she especially enjoyed with a passion working at the ABC Thrift Shop in Washburn. She was a devoted catholic and very instrumental part of the St. Louis Catholic Church family. Her greatest enjoyment and love in life was spending time with her family.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Otto of Washburn, Sons: Paul (Kelly) of Clearwater, MN, and Kevin (Linda Kruger) of Washburn; Grandsons: Camdonn and Trent; Granddaughters: Chance and Dorothy; Siblings: Sue Kundinger (Gary), Sharon Johnson (John), Janet Palm (Jim), Donald Bergman (Judy), Thomas Bergman (Rita), Joyce Paulson; Brothers and Sisters-in-Law: Ernie (Janice) Korpela, Rauha Salli, Liola Korpela; A lifelong friend since childhood Donna Olson.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27th at the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn. Officiating Father Joseph Kumar Mayakuntla, A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.