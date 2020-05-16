Helen Anne Korpela, age 79, of Washburn, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at the Ashland Health Services in Ashland. Helen was born on march 1, 1941 to Ernest and Veronica (Smolen) Bergman in Washburn, WI. She is survived by her husband Otto, Sons: Paul (Kelly) and Kevin (Linda Kruger); Grandsons: Camdonn and Trent; Granddaughters: Chance and Dorothy; Siblings: Sue Kundinger (Gary), Sharon Johnson (John), Janet Palm (Jim), Donald Bergman (Judy), Thomas Bergman (Rita), Joyce Paulson. Full obituary to follow soon with Memorial service date and time.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
