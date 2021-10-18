Harold Jay Roberts Sr. passed away in his home on Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 77, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was born May 21, 1944 to Seth (Hap) and Anna (Englund) Roberts. He was the 5th in line of 11 siblings.
Harold graduated from Drummond H.S. in 1962. He married Karla Kivisto on April 3, 1965. They lived 56 years in their home, by Highway 63 near Benoit, WI. Harold worked for Beloit Woodlands until they closed, then worked 35 years for Midland Services as a Tire man and Mechanic. He retired in 2006. He liked fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR and the Vikings.
Harold is survived by his wife Karla; son Harold Jr. (Sue); daughter Marie (Darrel) Biolo; granddaughters: Jessica & Jordyn Biolo, Betsy (Tom) Skerik, Anna (Brian) Pfannes; great granddaughters: Sydney Pfannes and twins Abigail and Hannah Skerik, brothers: William, Ralph and James Roberts; sisters: Loretta Smith, Marge Keho, Cecelia “Sis” (Paul) Zambori, Ruth (Wayne) Crozier, sisters-in-law: Rosie Armbruster, Judy Kivisto, Karen Roberts.
Preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Jessica Joy, brothers: Norman, Roy; sister Ruby Cochran; sisters-in-law: Sally and Bonnie Roberts; brothers-in-law: John Keho, Ray Smith, Fred and Bud Kivisto.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
