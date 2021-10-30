Harold Jay Roberts Sr. passed away in his home on Oct. 13, 2021, at the age of 77, after a two-year battle with lung cancer. He was born May 21, 1944 to Seth (Hap) and Anna (Englund) Roberts.

A celebration of his life will be held 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Benoit Community Center, on Saturday, November 6th, 2021.

Arrangements by Roberts Funeral Home.

