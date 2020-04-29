Harold A. Maki, age 79, of Washburn, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home after a brief illness. He was born November 11, 1940, in Bayview Township, Bayfield County, WI, the son of Ray and Vera (Harvey) Maki. He lived his entire life in Bayfield County.
Harold married Mary Jane Gorman on July 3, 1965, in Bayfield, Wisconsin. Together, they raised four children. She preceded him death in 1998. Harold was the owner and operator of Viking Motors, a logging and school bus corporation, in Bayfield. In addition to his family and business interests, he also contributed to his community. During the construction of the Bayview Townhall, Harold served as the Town Board Chair. He also served on the Bayfield County Board of Supervisors for many years.
Harold enjoyed traveling and making friends wherever he went. Some of his memorable adventures included Alaska, Norway, Finland, Hawaii, Germany, and the Western United States. Though he travelled to many places, his heaven on earth was the Little Snowies in Montana. It was his home away from home. No matter where he travelled, Bayfield County and Montana remained in his heart.
Harold was proud of his Finnish heritage. He loved to share the history and stories of Bayfield County and Montana with others. He knew the land, the woods, and the waterways. Other interests included: fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, cutting lumber in his sawmill, and collecting historical artifacts. Though he had vast interests, Harold favorites were good times and great laughs with the people he loved. He enjoyed making new friends and connecting with old ones. He treasured having his family close.
Harold is survived by his mother, Vera Warmuth of Washburn, and children Mark (Dede) Maki, of Washburn, Michelle Giackino, of Michigan, Carolyn Novak, of Crystal, MN, and Dan (Faye Johnson) Maki, of Washburn. He is further survived by his grandchildren Nicole Maki, and Brian and Erik Maki, all of Washburn. Additional survivors include sister Nancy (Ron Parks) Reece; extended family Paulette Leding (Nathan, Megan and London Leding and Andrew, Shelly, Grace, and Sawyer Leding); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Ray, stepfather Lawrence Warmuth, and son in-law Jim Giackino.
Though he has passed, much of Harold will live on through his children and grandchildren. Sometimes, it is the look they give, the stride in their step, or a saying they state.
A private graveside service was held. At a later date, a memorial service will be held in Washburn.
Harold’s family thanks his numerous friends and extended family for the comfort and peace they gave him during his last days. The family also appreciates the care provided by Regional Hospice Service of Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, Harold wished for donations to be given to the Northern Lights Nursing Home in Washburn.
Arrangements are by Bratley Family Funeral Home of Washburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.