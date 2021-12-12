Gregory A Tobisch, age 55, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Miller Dwan, in Duluth, MN. He was born January 13, 1966, in Ashland, the son of Florian and Anna (Kaseno) Tobisch.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; two brothers, Flo Tobisch and Wayne Tobisch; two sisters, Mary Jane (Bruce) Sawicki and Lisa (Brian) Kuphal; father-in-law, Richard “Mac” (Carol Lumberg) MacArthur; brothers-in-law, Kevin MacArthur and Rick MacArthur; sisters-in-law, Susan (Allan) Butterfield and LaRae (Bob) Sukala; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, in Ashland.

