On Sunday June 6th, 2021, Grace Swanson, passed away at the age of 93 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, Wi. Grace was born November 27th, 1927, in Bayfield County, Wi to Mary and Joseph Vaillancourt.
On February 10th, 1948, Grace married her husband Art Swanson, they were married for 57 years. Art and Grace lived and worked on a farm after marriage. Prior to being married Grace worked at the Knight Hotel in Ashland, Wi.
Grace loved dogs; they were her children. She had many blonde cocker spaniels, Honey 1, 2, and so on. She enjoyed when Liz (Franzel) Franek and husband Travis would come over for pizza movie nights. She also liked to watch TV programs. Days of Our Lives, The Walton’s, Lawrence Welk and Live with Ryan and Kelly were some of her favorites. She enjoyed polka music and was an Elvis fan. Grace was always quick to have a comeback to something someone said, which was often followed with laughter.
Grace was preceded in death by her father Joseph, her mother Mary, husband Art Swanson, and her siblings Emma, Rosie, Josephine, Francis, Art (Bubbs), William (Willie), Fred (Fritz), and Joe.
She is survived by her sister Margaret Mason, her dog Chi-Chi, many nieces and nephews including: Mary (Chris) Grubisic, Teresa (Chub) Swanson, David Pinardi; many great nieces and nephews including: Christopher Pack, Samantha (Shiloh) Huite, Sarah Grubisic, Cody Grubisic; and great-great niece Inara Huite.
A funeral Service will be held on June 25th, 2021, 11AM at the Our Lady of the Lake Church Ashland, Wi. Burial to follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Sanborn, Wi.
To view this obituary online, sign the guest book or express online condolences, visit us at www.bratleyfamilyfuneral home.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.