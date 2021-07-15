Gloria C. Thompson, 93, longtime resident of Iron River, WI, died peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Kenmare, North Dakota, July 28, 1927, the daughter of Desmond and Laura (Holman) Davis.
She worked as a home health aide for many years before retiring. Prior to that she was an Arthur Murray dance instructor and worked for the Brule Corporation in Iron River.
Gloria was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Iron River.
She was a talented cook and an exceptional baker. The coffee was always on, and you never left her home hungry.
She enjoyed listening to music, especially the Bee Gees and Elvis Presley. At family gatherings, she was always the first to shuffle the deck! She loved to play cards and visit local casinos.
Gloria was very proud to serve as a grand marshal during the Iron River Blueberry Festival.
Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She will be missed by all.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Mark (Catherine) Thompson, Brett (Violet) Thompson, of Iron River, WI, daughter, Shawna (Tony) Polkoski; stepdaughter, Carol Steele, Independence, MO; sister, Pat (Bob) Sipsas; two grandchildren; five great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to her grandson, Michael Thompson, for his deep love and devotion to his grandma.
We would also like to thank Gloria’s in home healthcare aides, Linda Bayliss, Shelly Davis, and Jeanne Langley. Also, the Essentia Health Hospice team.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Thompson; her parents; and brother, Leroy Davis; and stepdaughters, Judy Hicks and Janet Taylor.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 68105 S. George Street, Iron River, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service. Deacon Jon Grek will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
