Glenda Mae Erickson was born in Ashland Wisconsin on April 17, 1939 to parents Gust (Gustav Yngve) Erickson and Tina Marie Sytsma. She died unexpectedly on April 6, 2021 following a brief battle with cancer. She grew up on Erickson road (since renamed Tina road) with her younger brother Rollie Lee Erickson in Herbster, Wisconsin and graduated from South Shore High School in 1957. She earned her Associate of Arts and Sciences degree much later in life from Edmonds Community College in 1994. Between those years she was a wife (married to Leroy Leonard Stycket 1958-1991) and mother of two daughters, Jenine Lee and Kristen Lee. The family resided in both Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Edmonds, Washington. She enjoyed many creative arts: writing, pottery, musicals, plays. Glenda volunteered in her daughter’s elementary school as an art docent. During her career, Glenda worked in banking and insurance.
Glenda’s loves were many. Certainly they included her family: her daughters, her grandchildren, her parents, and her brother. But her loves went far beyond…to cousins, friends, South Shore High School involvements with the scholarship program and reunions, serving as treasurer of both.
She loved Herbster, her home. She loved “her lake,” the view, the waves, the calm, the sand, the pebbles and beach glass, the walks, the wading, the beautiful sunrises and sunsets, the sweet smell of the pure lake. Yes, she claimed it as “hers,” but was willing to share, and over the years so many who visited joined her in that love.
Glenda loved being a part of the reopening of the Herbster Community Church, and seeing it grow and prosper, and again served on the board as treasurer until her passing. She loved the activities at the old gym. The smelt frys, the school reunions, the celebrations of life held there. She loved serving as a volunteer at the Big Top Chautauqua, and enjoyed the many programs there.
Add her love of and insistence on using only the pure artesian Cornucopia water for coffee, cooking, drinking. Glenda loved good food and rarely missed a meal, prepared by her and shared with many.
Glenda loved to travel and enjoyed several trips to Europe, Mexico, South America, tours of the US and frequent trips to family and friends in Seattle and beyond. Also add her love of collecting antique clocks, pottery, artwork, and buffalo plaid vests, to name just a few. She loved Cornie, Bayfield, Washburn, Port Wing, and her friends there. She loved the South Shore. It was her home.
Lastly, Glenda loved life to the fullest, and loved to share stories, gifts, hugs, smiles, memories. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to know and love her.
We’re confident she is in a better place, but we also know that’s a high bar, to be in a “better place” than Herbster—her first and always real home. She embodied and cherished her nickname, Glenda Mae from Bark Bay.
Glenda is survived by her daughters Jenine Lee Taylor (Price Taylor) and Kristen Lee Stycket; her grandchildren, Justin Eric, Stephen Scott and Valerie Jean Taylor, and her brother Rollie Lee Erickson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Tina Erickson.
The family is planning to host a celebration of Glenda’s life sometime this summer in Herbster.
In memory of Glenda, her family prayerfully hopes you this will consider the importance of roots, of your place in community, and be appreciative and supportive of both…as Glenda did. If you wish to make a memorial gift, we suggest the Herbster Community Church, the Herbster Community Club, or the South Shore Alumni Association scholarship fund.
