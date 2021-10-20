Gladys Dickrell was born in Ashland on January 14, 1927 to Axel and Marie Nelson, the youngest of 14 children. She passed away in Ashland on October 19, 2021 at 94 years old. Gladys married Warren Dickrell on June 5, 1948 in Mason, WI. They raised their family in Grand View where they were an active part of their community for several decades. Gladys moved to Ashland in 2006 where she was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and volunteered thousands of hours at the Partners of Memorial Medical Center.
For the past 3 years she was a resident of Birch Haven, Bears Hollow Assisted Living. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, BINGO games, and spending time with her family. She was affectionately known by her family as “Gramoo” and “MooMoo”.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Warren J. Dickrell (May 1996), parents, a great-granddaughter, brothers John, Alan, Richie, Wally, and Jack, as well as her sisters Ruth, Eva, Margaret and Beulah.
She is survived by her children: Terry (Gail) Dickrell, Cable, WI; Gretchen (Tommy) Mayes, San Antonio, TX and Port St. Joe, FL; Jeanne (David) Ekholm, Grand View, WI; Todd Dickrell, Santa Rosa, CA; Six Grandchildren: Andy and Chris Dickrell, Meghan Fishnick, Brittany Zais, Andrea Fredrick, and Jason Dickrell; 11 Great-Grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Dollie Dickrell; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held in Ashland at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Saturday, October 23 at 12:00 pm (noon) with Father Jerome D’Souza officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook please visit our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
