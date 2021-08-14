Geraldine “Geri” Moe, 93, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
Geri was born on September 13, 1927, in Ashland to Frank and Mary (Vitek) Nemec. She graduated from Depadua High School when she was 18 years old. After high school, she worked as a porter on the Great Lakes and had other jobs in the Ashland area. She married Bernard “Bernie” Moe on February 2, 1957 in Ashland, WI. They celebrated 38 years of marriage before Bernie’s passing on February 10, 1995.
Geri’s favorite job was raising her children. With her husband working on the Great Lakes for over nine months of the year, she was an amazing homemaker and the matriarch of the family. Geri’s love for Lake Superior was endless. Her days always began looking out her bay window at the beauty of Lake Superior. Together with her children, they spent endless hours at the beach. She loved fishing in the sloughs with her brothers, Richard and Clyde, and her sister-in-law, Pat.
Geri had an amazing relationship with both of her grandchildren. She instilled the love of Lake Superior and the history of Great Lakes Shipping in Brian. She shared her love of cooking and baking with Andrea. Her love of her family only increased with the births of her great-grandchildren, Cora and Berkley.
Geri is survived by her three children: Lynn (Bob) Wedlund, Larry (Kay) Moe, and Luann (Craig) Emmes; two grandchildren: Brian (Stephanie) Wedlund, and Andrea (Sam) Wedlund; two great grandchildren: Cora Lynn and Berkley Jane. She is also survived by one sister Beverly Bennett; one sister-in-law Patricia Poellinger; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Abby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Nemec; her spouse, Bernie; sisters Catherine Clay and Edna Lund; brothers Richard Nemec and Clyde Nemec; and brother-in law Tom Bennett.
A special thank you to Jeff Lewis and the Regional Hospice for granting Geri’s final wish to remain in her home.
A memorial service for Geri will be held at 11:30 a.m on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Mountain Funeral Home in Ashland with Father Jerome D’Souza as officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 11:00 a.m on Friday at the funeral home and will continue until the hour of service. Interment will immediately follow the service at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland, WI.
