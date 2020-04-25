Gerald Raymond Stroshane of Slidell, LA passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Ashland, WI and lived in Slidell, LA for most of his life. He served in the United States Navy. He loved his family, fishing and hunting. Loving husband of Patricia Stroshane for 53 years. Devoted father of Ryan T. Stroshane of Ocean Springs, MS. Brother of Judy Joanis (Robert), Sue Cardin (Phillip), Dennis Stroshane (Janice), James Stroshane (Victoria), Ronald Stroshane (Katherine). Services are private. Inurnment will be at Southeast LA Veterans Cemetery, Slidell, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.