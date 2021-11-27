Gerald Christopher Nemec, age 62, of Ashland, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his children. He was born January 4, 1959, in Ashland, the son of Jerry and Della (Brown) Nemec.
In 1977, he graduated from Ashland High School. In 1978, he went on to become an insurance agent for the family business, Nemec Insurance. Chris attended the F&G School of Insurance in Baltimore, MD in 1980. Later in 1994, Chris became the third-generation owner taking over from his father. On January 12, 1985, he married the love of his life, Holly Lewandowski, in Ashland. They had four kids and he put their well-being above all else.
Chris didn’t have many hobbies, but he enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and lounging on his deck with his family, music, and a glass of whiskey on a nice day. Chris was a simple man of few words, but when he spoke people listened. Many people, including his children, would often ask him for advice. He would offer wise words with a sprinkle of sarcasm on top, which to him was common sense. Chris was very dedicated to his work, devoting 43 years of his life to the family business.
Chris always put his family first. He did absolutely everything to provide for his children. He made sure his kids had his support in everything they did, from school to jobs to sports. Chris lived his life the way he wanted to – to the fullest and on his terms. He was an always giving, compassionate, loyal, matter-of-fact man who was committed to his family.
Chris and Holly spent 30 years together in marriage while on earth and will now spend eternity together. To an outsider, they may have looked very different from each other and not made complete sense. However, to those that knew them, or had the privilege to see their love for each other, would know they were made for each other. Chris would say his greatest accomplishment and joy came from being a father to his four children. Chris recently became a grandpa to his only grandson; he couldn’t have been prouder.
He is survived by his four children, Allison (Steven) Umlor, Jarred (Danni Delgado) Nemec, Nicholas Nemec, and Samuel Nemec all of Ashland; One grandchild, Maxwell James Umlor of Ashland; two sisters Mary Kay Nemec, and Diane Nemec both of Ashland; four brothers Tom (Tammy) Nemec, Tim Nemec, Pat Nemec and Pete Nemec all of Ashland; two sisters-in-laws, Becky (John) Hogan of Duluth, Molly Andary of LaPointe; two brothers in-laws David Lewandowski and Tommy (Diane) Lewandowski both of Duluth; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and close friends. Along with his little fur buddy, Kash Nemec.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Holly Nemec; parents, Della and Jerry Nemec; father and mother-in-law Leon and Alice Lewandowski, step mother-in-law Mary Stryker Lewandowski; brother Danny Joe Nemec; grandparents James and Elda Nemec; Leo and Della Brown; nephews Beau Nemec, Johnny Hogan and Marcus Andary.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Friday December 3rd, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland WI with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to the hour of mass.
Interment will take place in the St. Agnes Cemetery, in Ashland following mass.
At request of the family, please refrain from wearing black to the funeral, as Chris really wasn’t a fan of the color.
Arrangements are by Frost Home in Ashland.
