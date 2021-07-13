George D. Kurilla, age 73, of Ashland, passed away, Sunday, March 13, 2021 in Arizona. He was born June 15th 1947 in Ashland, the son of John Kurilla and Sophia (Belejcak) Kurilla.

Margaret Christine Kurilla “Peg”, age 72, of Ashland, passed away after a long illness, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 11, 1948 in Ashland, the daughter of Chuck and Lorraine (Frank) Squires.

A Celebration of George and Peggy’s life will be held from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm, Saturday, July 17th at the Town of Sanborn Community Park.

Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home of Ashland.

