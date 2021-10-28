George Allen Basley, age 81, of North Prairie, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. George was born September 11, 1940 in Ashland, WI to George Leo and Margaret (Freascher) Basley. He married Caroline C. Sandin on August 26, 1967 in Milwaukee, WI. A memorial service for George will be held in November. Family and friends can check www.thelenfh.com for updates. Thelen Funeral Services is honored to be assisting the Basley family. 262-392-4251
Funeral Arrangements are pending.
