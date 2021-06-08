Gary Lynn Slead, age 68, of Herbster, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 after a long addiction to tobacco. He was born August 6, 1952. There will be no services held. Memorials may be made to the Chequamegon Humane Association. Arrangements are by the Bratley Funeral Home, in Washburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Slead as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments