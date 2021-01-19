Gary A. Pladsen, age 63 of Ashland, WI passed away Monday, Jan 11, 2021 at his residence. Gary was born Oct 24, 1957 in Robinsdale, MN the son of Clifford J. and Harriet (Kevitt) Pladsen.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1985. On Oct 22, 1985 he was united in marriage to Bette M. Torgerson in Milbank, South Dakota. He was a night manager at Walmart in Ashland for many years. He enjoyed living in the country and raising chickens. His greatest joy was spending time with and going on adventures with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Bette of Albert Lea, MN; children, Nancy (Daniel) Morris of Albert Lea, MN and Trent (Rebecca) Pladsen of Ashland; grandchildren, Isabelle & James Morris; brother, Clifford (Verna) of Ogilvie, MN; sisters, Audrey Carlson and Anne Stelter both of Minneapolis, MN, Barbara (Bruce) Cummings of Pine City, MN and Judy Anderson of Hinkley, MN; nieces, nephews and his canine companion, Ruby-Ann.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlis.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will take place at a later date.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting Gary’s family.
Online condolences for Gary’s family may be left at Mountainfuneralhomes.com.
