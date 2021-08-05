Frank Roman died Sunday, August 1st, at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland WI. He was born in 1937 in Chicago, IL, one of five children to Frank and Agnes (Kaczor) Rominski, but grew up on the family farm in Stanley, WI.
Frank married the love of his life, Joy Buhk, in 1957 and the adventures began. He moved his family throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota before settling in Ashland in 1973. There he and Joy began the family business, Joy’s Place Taxidermy and Sporting Goods, which they sold in 1986. After spending several weeks in Europe, Frank and Joy moved to San Antonio, Texas and founded Star*Fish Replicas, where they specialized in making replica fish and shipping them to buyers all over the country. In 2002 they began to build their “Honeymoon Cabin” in Barnes, where they lived happily until Joy’s death in 2008.
An avid hunter, guide, fur-buyer and fisherman, he incorporated his passions into his career. Although he started out as an auto-body man, managing several service centers for auto dealerships, he used his painting talents to make fish come back to life. You can see several of his masterpieces in bars and homes throughout Northern Wisconsin. Frank was also an accomplished storyteller and had hundreds of tales to thrill his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joy, by his parents, his sisters, Dorothy, Gertrude and Clara, and his brother, Bernie.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa (Rick) Pajac and sons Jeff, Jack and Joe. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Shanna (Russell) Pajac-McClendon, Jovanna (Mike) Pajac-Thompson, Brandon (Melissa) Pajac, John Roman, Autumn Roman Stuhrmann, and Sam (Kat) Roman and his great-grandchildren, Emrys Reider-Pajac, Christian and Brianna Daniels, Ben Thompson, Jordan Roman Pajac, Maisie Roman, Lukas and Finn Stuhrmann and Bella, Corinna and Atticus Roman and his sister-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his puppy of 13 years, Pootsie.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a future date. Frank was one of the founding members of the Apostle Island Sport Fishermen's Association. In lieu of flowers, donations to the AISFA are welcome. (PO Box 794, Ashland, WI 54806)
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home of Ashland, WI.
