Frank “Jim” Roman, age 78, of Cornucopia, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was the son of Frank “Poncho” and Evelyn Roman. He graduated from high school in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 4:00 pm, Sunday, May 30th at the Bratley Funeral Home with Fr. Herman Klarr officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial and American Legion Corpus Johnson Post #531 military services will be held 10:30 am, Saturday, May 29th at the Town of Bell Cemetery in Cornucopia.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.