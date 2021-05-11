Frank “Jim” Roman, age 78, of Cornucopia, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was the son of Frank “Poncho” and Evelyn Roman. He graduated from high school in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.
Jim and his wife, Marjorie, were married in 1972 in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He worked in the water quality industry for decades, at the national leadership level. Jim and Margie then built their retirement home, on family land and moved to Cornucopia.
Throughout his adult life, Jim was active in state and community boards as well as mentorship and training programs. After retirement, he served as Town Chairman for the Town of Bell and on the board for The Bell Sanitary District. He was a founding member of the Rusty Zipper Club, which donates to organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Jim was a proud veteran. He was a member of the American Legion Corpus Johnson Post # 531 in Port Wing, and served as their Chaplain for several years.
Jim never met a stranger. He had friends in every state and could recommend the best burger place in almost any city. He is remembered for his quick wit, compassion for those in need, and his love of local history. He leaves a legacy of generosity and service to others.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; three children, Jamie (Tony Raco) Roman; Lucas (Ann Schabo) Roman and Kirsten (Charlie) Mohn; 5 grandchildren, Carly Lewis, Whitley Lewis, Alex Roman, Siri Mohn and Eva Mohn; brothers, Larry (Dee) Roman and Kenny (Helene) Roman; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Roman.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held Memorial Day weekend, with specifics to be determined.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn, to view the
obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.