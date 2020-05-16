Francis “Frank” Lewandowski, 91, of Mentor, passed away April 27, 2020, at his residence.
Frank was born in 1928, in Wisconsin.
He graduated from Holy Family School and DePadua High School in Ashland, WI, and Tri-State (Trine) University in Angola, IN, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.
Mr. Lewandowski retired from General Electric Cleveland Wire Plant, where he was a metallurgical engineer for 26 years. He was also employed by Interlake Steamship Company from 1991 to 2002.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving as a Sergeant from 1950 to 1952. He was a member of the V.F.W., American Legion, DAV, AMVETS, Mentor Senior Center, Knights of Columbus, and a Lake Catholic Athletic Booster from 1977 to 1990.
Frank was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Mentor, a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Men’s Club Holy Name Society, Man of the Year 1980 to 1981. He coached CYO basketball for 25 years at St. Mary School and will be remembered as “Coach.” In 1988, he received the Father H. O’Brien Award for voluntary service to the CYO Athletic Program. Then he was inducted into the Diocese of Cleveland CYO Hall of Fame Class of 2015.
Survivors are his wife of 58 years, Shirley (nee Holub) Lewandowski; sons, Thomas (Ann), Dennis (Monica) and Paul (Amy); four grandchildren; two step grandchildren; one step great-grandson; sister, Mary (George) Jace; sister-in-law, Nancy (Joseph, dec.) Lewandowski; and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Clarice; sisters, Phyllis (Dr. Clayton, dec.) Schmidt and Rita (Alfred, dec.) Wieners; brother, Joseph; nephew, Timothy Lewandowski; and grand-niece, Megan Wieners.
A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland, WI. Interment with military honors will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Deepwood Foundation, 8121 Deepwood Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
