Frances Marie Zepczyk, age 77, of Sanborn, WI passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Highbridge, with her family by her side. Fran was born October 17, 1942, in Ashland, the daughter of Mathew and Mary (Yonkovich) Sokolich.
Fran grew up on a dairy farm in Sanborn where she developed her lifelong work ethic. She graduated from Ashland High School in 1960 and held various jobs in the Ashland area. She spent 32 years at the Ashland County Courthouse, with the last portion of her career in the Clerk of Courts office prior to her retirement on December 31, 2011. Fran was involved in community organizations most of her adult life and retirement did not slow her down. She was an active member of the Ashland Monday Club, Ashland Lion’s Club, Partners of MMC, BPO Does #182, the Red Hats, and a past member of the Sanborn Community Club. Fran also regularly volunteered with the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, Faith in Action, and many other community activities when asked. Fran enjoyed her flower garden and was an avid bowler, still bowling in a league at the age of 77. Fran showed her support for her children and grandchildren by her regular presence at their various events.
On July 25, 1964, Fran married Gerald “Jerry” Zepczyk at St Anne’s Catholic Church in Sanborn. Fran and Jerry had four children which survive her; Allen (Joanne) Zepczyk, Brian Zepczyk, Amy (Jason) Janecek, and Darin Zepczyk; five grandchildren, Autumn Thayer, Shawn (Judy) Thayer, Kaitlin (Bryant) Burns, Nicholas Zepczyk, and Olivia Zepczyk; a great-granddaughter, Ella Burns; a brother, Mathew Pete (Sharon “Fuzzy”) Sokolich; a sister, Carol Fowler; an aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gerald, on January 13, 1999.
Fran will be dearly missed by many.
A private family funeral service will be held 4:00 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020. At that time, the service will be open to the public via live streaming on the Bratley Family Funeral Homes Facebook page. With social distancing in mind, the graveside service will be open to the public at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St. Agnes Cemetery, in Ashland. ,
Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals, in Ashland. To view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
