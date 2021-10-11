On October 6, 2021 Frances’ heavenly father called her to his Kingdom. She was born September 15, 1939 in Odanah, Wisconsin to Edward and Alice (Crowe) Smart. Fran grew up on the Bad River Indian Reservation with her family and friends. When she was 16 years old, her father moved their family to Chicago, Illinois. In 1966, Fran met the love of her life Alexander (Scotty) Wylie and they were married December 23, 1967. During their life together, Fran worked as a nurse’s aide and attended night school to obtain her High School GED, after which she proudly worked for many years as a Certified Nurse’s Aide at Martha Washington Hospital until her retirement in April 1989. Fran and Scotty moved to Ashland for their retirement years. Together, they established Scotty’s Sports Bar in Ashland and operated it for 8 years with the help of family and friends. After closing her business, she worked part-time at the Ashland Goodwill, which was her favorite job as she enjoyed meeting and talking to people. She retired from Goodwill to be a full-time Grandmother, where she loved attending different school functions and being with her family. Fran’s family and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Fran’s beautiful spirit will forever be cherished in the lives of her 2 daughters: Rae Ann (Mark) Principato and Jackie (Joe Dan) Rose,3 grandsons; Vincenzo (Sarah) Principato, Jordan (Marie Eaton) Principato and Jackson Rose, Brother; Donald Smart, Sister; Barbara (Todd) Stone, Step-children; Alex, Jim and Paul Wylie, and Tracy Stephans, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, in the Gathering Room of the Bad River Housing Authority Building near Franks Field, with a Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. and refreshments afterwards. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odanah, with a feast to follow at the Gathering Room of the Bad River Housing Authority Building. Masks will be required at the Wake and Funeral Services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Fran’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
