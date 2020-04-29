Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... AREAS OF FOG, SOME DENSE, WILL CONTINUE EARLY THIS MORNING. THE VISIBILITY HAS BEEN FROM A QUARTER TO HALF MILE IN ASHLAND AND IRONWOOD. OTHER AREAS ALONG THE SOUTH SHORE WILL LIKELY EXPERIENCE FOG OVERNIGHT, INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2. IF YOU'RE DRIVING THIS MORNING, SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME.