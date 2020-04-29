Frances (Frannie) Turcin finished her journey home on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 96 years.
Frances lived a life of joy in service as a U.S. Navy WAVE, a Marist missionary in Jamaica and the Pacific Islands, an educator in Massachusetts (Sister Jerome, S.M.S.M.), an educator and youth mentor in the Cable- Hayward (WI) Area Arts Council, and a board member of the Chequamegon Fine Arts Festival. Her creativity blossomed late in life with delicate floral watercolors, whimsical dolls, and colorful knit clothing.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents Marie (Nee Schwaller) and Adolph Lofy, and siblings Gertrude Lattin, Helen Mollinger, Lorraine Orban, Ruth Fritz, Agnes Connolley, and William Lofy. She is survived by siblings Chuck (Mary) Lofy and Barbara Murphy, as well as by many nieces and nephews. Her gentle spirit and smile are fondly remembered.
The family is grateful for the care provided by the staff of St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. Memorials can be sent to St. Anne's 3800 North 92nd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.