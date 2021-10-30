Florine H. Hauser, 87, longtime area resident, died peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ashland Health Services.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Maple Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00 PM at Side Street Saloon, 68330 N. Main Street, Iron River, WI
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
