Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&