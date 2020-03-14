Florine H. Hauser, 87, longtime area resident, died peacefully, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ashland Health Services.
She was born in Cable, WI, May 23, 1932, the daughter of Cecil and Jessie (Benton) Compton.
She owned and operated Sunbonnet Antique store for many years until her retirement. She also owned, operated and named Sundown Café in Maple; loved going to auctions and cooking for family.
She was united in marriage to James Hauser Sr. on November 8th 2005, and they celebrated 14 years of marriage before her passing.
Florine enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Hauser Sr.; children, Cheryl (David) Burton Jr, Redlands, CA, Terry (Shelly) Semanko, Lake Nebagamon, WI, Rena (Brett) Nelson, Iron River, WI, and Todd (Kathy) Semanko, Iron River, WI; step-children, Tracy Olson, Jen Beck, and Terry (Karen) Olson; grandchildren, Laura, Troy, David, Mike, Danny, Kimberly, Kari, Reggie, Jessie, Derick, Kyle, Scott, Sammy, Lexi, Crosby, Sam, Dustin, Ben, Rachel, Steven, and Chelsey; many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; the Hauser Family which she loved; brothers, William and James Compton; sisters, Joyce Angell, Avis Brenny, Violet(Gene) Weber, Patricia(Jerry)Barningham, Judy Meierotto; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Gilbert Semanko, second husband Richard Olson; sons, Jerry and Larry Semanko; grandson, Austin Knuuttila; great-granddaughter, Ava June Maday; brother, Kenneth and Wilmer (Red) Compton; and sister Sharon.
A Graveside Service and a Celebration of Florine’s life will be held at a later date.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.