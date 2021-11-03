Florence M. Osness, age 69 of Ashland, WI passed away Sunday, Oct 31, 2021 at Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Florence was born July 29, 1952 in Park Falls, WI the daughter of Guy D. and Marion P. (Wells) Lamphear.
Florence was united in marriage to Albert DiMarco and later to Lance Osness. She worked for the Ashland County Human Services Department for over 30 years. She was the church secretary and treasurer for the First Assembly of God Church in Ashland for many years.
Survivors include her children, Laurie (Kevin) Decker of Harrison, WI and Anthony DiMarco of Duluth, MN; grandchildren, Kayla (Taylor), Jacob (Shannon) and Izabella; sisters, Marie (Mick) Hogan of Hoyt Lakes, MN and Debbie (Eric) Ostergaard of Virginia, MN; brother, Louis Lamphear and her canine companion, Lucy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Linda Taddy and Patsy Kinnear.
A funeral service for Florence was held on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021 at the First Assembly of God Church in Ashland and Pastor Robert Formella officiated.
Interment took place in Mount Hope Cemetery, Ashland.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI.
Online condolences for Florence’s family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.