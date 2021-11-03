Faye Rostollan Strome, age 84, Huntsville Alabama, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday October 31st 2021 after a long bout of complications from covid-19. She was born June 13th 1937 to her parents Marion Bishop Rostollan and Harry Rostollan in Ashland, Wisconsin.
Faye attended Ashland public schools graduating with the class of 1955 and continued her schooling at Northland College. She graduated from stewardess training in June 1959 and worked for North Central airlines for many years. Later in the 1980's she would build her current home with husband Gerald Strome who proceeded Faye in death in 1997. In her later years she split time between Huntsville and her childhood home in Ashland where she could be spotted in her red Ford escort with the long eyelashes going to thrift stores, or Ace hardware, or going to lunches with the garland city chatty hatties.
Along with her husband Jerry she is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by two sisters Nancy Rostollan of Huntsville Alabama and Suzette (Greg) Ford of Gadsen Alabama, a step-granddaughter, Lorette Dezso of CA and many friends in Wisconsin and Huntsville which she made in her lifetime.
Simple cremation has taken place and Faye’s remains will be interred in her hometown of Ashland Wisconsin at the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
No funerals or memorial services will take place according to Faye's last wishes. Her friends wish to thank the staff at Redstone village for their skilled care and making Faye’s last months in this world as comfortable as possible.
Arrangements by Frost Funeral Home, to leave a guestbook message, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
